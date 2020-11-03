Freebies for Election Day: Restaurants, businesses offer deals Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is the day to hit the polls and then reward yourself with Election Day freebies, because why not?!
Whether you early voted or you waited until today to exercise your civic duty, you can still partake in the many options of discounts and free food offered to you today.
Here is a list of the discounts and freebies offered Tuesday:
- Chili’s: Through Election Day, get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last. Chili’s also is hosting a contest. Learn more at www.chilis.com.
- Door Dash: The delivery app will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE.
- Dunkin': This deal is for Wednesday and future Wednesdays through Dec. 23. Members of the chain’s DD Perks loyalty program can get a free medium hot or iced coffee during Free Coffee Wednesdays at participating locations.
- Grubhub: The app will have more than 30 discounts in the Perks tab in the Grubhub or Seamless apps.
- Krispy Kreme: All guests get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and an “I Voted” sticker Tuesday, while supplies last.
- McDonald’s: Starting Tuesday and through Nov. 9, McDonald’s is giving away its new pastry items with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through its app. The offer in the app can be used once per day. The new McCafé Bakery lineup includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.
- Pieology: From Sunday through Tuesday, Pieology has its Election Day 2020 bundle deal with two 11-inch “Create Your Own” pizzas and a shareable dessert for $20.20.
- Planet Fitness: Starting Tuesday through Nov. 8, Planet Fitness is offering everyone who votes a free workout and HydroMassage. Find your local gym at www.planetfitness.com/gyms. The company also is hosting a special workout 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on Facebook with “exercises and tips to de-stress after voting – a much-needed activity to help ease everyone into a post-election routine.”
- Red Lobster: Get free delivery Tuesday on Grubhub orders over $25.
- Zoe’s Kitchen: Poll workers get a free meal Tuesday with proof of badge in-person.
