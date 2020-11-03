General Election: Presidential, state and local races

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday marks election day after candidates have campaigned for months.
From the Chattahoochee Valley and across the United States, million of voters are making their voices heard by casting ballots in the presidential election.
Americans are left waiting to see of voters will give the current president four more years or will the nations highest office be under new leadership in the new year. There are also several local and state seats up for grabs.
Polls in Georgia and Alabama close at 7 p.m.
Track results as they come in here.
