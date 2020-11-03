INTERACTIVE MAP: Georgia and Alabama’s presidential election results county-by-county

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - As polling places start to close down across Georgia and Alabama, results of the presidential election will start to roll in.
We’ve got interactive maps that break down election results all the way down to the county level, so you can see exactly how your county voted.
In order to win the presidency, President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will need 270 votes in the Electoral College. Keep up with the current totals of electoral votes with the interactive graphic below.
For results of other local, state and national races, click here.
