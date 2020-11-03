Linemen nearly step on rattlesnake while restoring power

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Working with electricity is already a dangerous job, but throwing venomous snakes into the mix? That’s an unexpected addition.
For some linemen working to restore service in the wake of Hurricane Zeta, that’s exactly what happened Monday.
Greenville-based Pioneer Electric Cooperative said that its crew leader and another man literally stepped over a 6-foot timber rattlesnake while working.
“We are so thankful this crew was able to spot him in time,” the cooperative said in a social media post.
According to Outdoor Alabama, the timber rattler is fairly common in the state and can be found in every county. It’s one of six venomous snakes found in the state.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.