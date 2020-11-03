Linemen nearly step on rattlesnake while restoring power

Linemen nearly step on rattlesnake while restoring power
A Pioneer electric lineman and another worker nearly stepped on a rattlesnake while working to restore power. (Source: Pioneer Electric Cooperative)
By WSFA Staff | November 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 7:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Working with electricity is already a dangerous job, but throwing venomous snakes into the mix? That’s an unexpected addition.

For some linemen working to restore service in the wake of Hurricane Zeta, that’s exactly what happened Monday.

Greenville-based Pioneer Electric Cooperative said that its crew leader and another man literally stepped over a 6-foot timber rattlesnake while working.

“We are so thankful this crew was able to spot him in time,” the cooperative said in a social media post.

According to Outdoor Alabama, the timber rattler is fairly common in the state and can be found in every county. It’s one of six venomous snakes found in the state.

If working on power lines isn’t dangerous enough, look at what our crew leader and Matt Gibbs with Lee Electrical...

Posted by Pioneer Electric Cooperative on Monday, November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.