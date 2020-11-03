Smiths Station family gets a huge surprise on the Ellen Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On an all new episode of the Ellen Show, host Ellen DeGeneres surprises Smiths Station couple Shawanda and Jerwayne Terry via Zoom.
Shawanda, a registered nurse, Jerwayne, a firefighter and paramedic, and their seven children chat with Ellen and explain how they came to adopt five of their nieces and nephews from emergency foster care.
The couple is expecting another baby in March and Jerwayne talks with the host about working three jobs to provide for his big family.
Ellen surprises the Terry family with their first vacation, a trip to attend “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in Los Angeles to open an even bigger gift.
The Ellen Show is giving back to first responders and frontline workers throughout November with a Month of Giving Thanks”.
You can watch the surprise at 3pm EST/2 pm CST on WTVM News Leader 9.
