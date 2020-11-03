Some voters see long wait times, others see none in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is already off to a strong start with lines circling around some voting precincts in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Polls opened in Georgia at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. EDT.
In Harris County, there are no reported wait times or lines.
Across the river in Phenix City, polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. EDT. The City of Phenix City observes Eastern Time Zone.
Voters in Alabama, however, are experiencing longer wait times and lines. Some reported an hour and a half wait in the voting line at Glenwood School.
Remember while you are out voting today to practice CDC guidelines. Wear a mask, remember to social distance yourself and wash your hands before and after casting your vote.
If you experience anything out of the normal while casting your ballot today please call the Election Incident Hotline at 470-410-8793.
