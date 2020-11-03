Winning Weather on Election Day; Warm-Up Begins Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a morning with widespread frost and some folks getting their first freeze of the season, look for a chilly night ahead with more 30s and 40s, and some frost potential in the normally cooler locations. Heading into the afternoon on Wednesday, highs will climb back to the upper 60s and lower 70s, and look for low to mid 70s for the rest of the week. Skies will be sunny tomorrow, but we expect an increase in clouds for Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, we’ll mention a 10-20% coverage of showers and more clouds than sun with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Most folks will stay dry. Rain coverage will stay pretty low as we start next week, but should increase again Tuesday through Thursday as we monitor some tropical moisture that could be swinging our way. There aren’t any signs of anymore cool-downs in our extended forecast as of now.