Alabama reports record 61.8% voter turnout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Wednesday morning a record number of residents voted in the 2020 general election, breaking the previous record set in 2016.
With unofficial results in from all 67 counties, Merrill’s office has determined a 61.85 percent turnout in the 2020 general election.
In 2016 there were 2.1 million ballots cast. In 2020, that record was snapped with 2,293,813 ballots cast out of a pool of 3,708,804 registered voters. Merrill had predicted a turnout of somewhere between 2.5 and 2.8 million ballots cast.
Donald Trump handily secured the state’s 9 electoral votes again with 62 percent of the vote. That’s 1,424,223 votes compared to Democrat Joe Biden’s 828,415.
Political newcomer and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville ousted Democratic Sen. Doug Jones with 60 percent of the vote. That’s 1,375,794 votes to Jones’s 898,243.
The election also saw a record number of absentee ballots with more than 331,000 applications submitted and more than 300,000 of them returned before election day.
The election results are unofficial and have not yet been certified.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.