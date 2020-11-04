Clouds & Temperatures on the Increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will continue their upward trend through the end of the week with mid 70s back in the forecast. Clouds will also be on the increase after a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day on Thursday. Expect more clouds than sun at times on Friday, but our forecast will remain dry through the end of the week. For the weekend, we expect low chances of rain to creep back in to the forecast (around 10%) as the moisture values go up. Temperatures will go up again too with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The first part of next week will feature those low-end rain chances (10-20%) and highs in the upper 70s, but by next Wednesday to next Friday, all eyes will be on the tropics and what will be left of Eta - a storm in Central America right now. It may take aim at parts of Florida, which, in turn, will bring rain chances into the Chattahoochee Valley, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. We will be watching!