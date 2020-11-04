Fire crews respond to house fire on Milam St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to Milam Street for the report of a structure fire.
Fire crews responded to a fire in the 500 block of Milam Street Tuesday, Nov. 3 at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Crews located the fire in the kitchen where they quickly contained and extinguished the fire.
No one was at home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.
Fire damage is estimated to be $2,000 and the cause is determined to be electrical.
