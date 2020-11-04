Marshal Greg Countryman prepares to takeover as Muscogee County sheriff in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a new sheriff in town, but he’s not a new face in law enforcement.
Marshal Greg Countryman will transition from one office to another at the start of the new year.
Countryman won this race by almost a 2 to 1 ratio, taking home more than 50,000 votes compared to Mark LaJoye’s 27,000. Countryman said he’s extremely grateful for the community’s trust and has many ideas to help his hometown.
A product of South Columbus, Countryman said he got into law enforcement several decades ago because of his personal experiences.
“My challenges and my struggles taught me a valuable lesson, to never look down on anyone, to never turn your back on anyone. We’re all here by grace," Countryman said.
He starting off with the housing authority police department, working at the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, then the marshal’s office. A steady climb now lands Countryman as sheriff in January.
“People in Columbus know Greg Countryman," he said. “They know they can trust Greg Countryman. If we go to Greg Countryman, we may not like what he says, but we know it’s going to be straight, no chaser.”
He’s got plenty of goals in mind to start working toward, including improving jail safety. Countryman said one way to do that is with adequate staffing.
“The more a person incarcerated sees you, the less chances they’ll have to commit any violence, suicides, or anything," Countryman said.
Countryman also plans on keeping an open-door policy with new police chief Freddie Blackmon, saying the pair will work together for the betterment of those they serve.
“I’ve always made it a point to reach the whole person, no matter who you are, no matter your circumstances. I know what it’s like to be broke, I’ve been broke. I know what it’s like to be hungry, I’ve been hungry," Countryman said.
And one unique facet of this election, the marshal’s office closes at the end of the year as it’s being absorbed by the sheriff’s office.
“So, I can close the doors of the marshal’s office, and open up the door entering into the sheriff’s office to establish a new legacy. I look forward to that," Countryman said.
Countryman will be the first African American sheriff in Muscogee County history.
Countryman’s cousin Eric Bryan won his race last night to be the sheriff in Sumter County, Georgia. Countryman said Bryan will also be the first African American sheriff there.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.