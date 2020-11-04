Newly-elected Tuberville says he’ll be guided by ‘shared conservative values’ as senator

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn football coach and newly elected U.S. senator of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, shared in his acceptance speech that he plans to lead Alabama with conservative values and work to keep the trust of Alabamians.
It was a night of celebration Tuesday for Tuberville and his supporters as he unseated incumbent Senator Doug Jones.
“I want to thank Doug Jones for his hard work and effort, but it’s time to go home,” Tuberville said.
Despite having never held public office, Tuberville swept the race with 61 percent of the votes. The win earned him a congratulatory phone call from Vice President Mike Pence who thanked Alabamians.
“Thank you for sending a great, new senator to Washington D.C,” Pence said.
Wednesday, people in Auburn, a city still home to Tuberville, weighed in on the former coach’s victory.
“I think it’s really great for Auburn to have someone in that kind of position now,” one resident said. “I think him being able to coach a football team and having success doing that can show how great of a leader he is.”
Another disagreed.
“I think it was not the best decision,” she said. “We had a great Republican in the primary, Jeff Sessions, who had career experience.”
Jones congratulated Tuberville on the win, promising a smooth transition. He said while his time in office is coming to a close, his work will continue.
“This has always been about a state, a state that we all love, a state we all care about,” Jones said to a crowd of about 75 Tuesday night.
Tuberville closed his speech in Montgomery by telling the crowd he’ll be guided by conservative values, will work to make Alabamians proud, and be mindful of a particular Bible verse.
“Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty,” Tuberville said. “Thank you for the opportunity to represent Sweet Home Alabama.”
