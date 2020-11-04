Opelika Rd. to close between 20th St. and 18th Place for construction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Opelika Road will be closed to through traffic between 20th Street and 18th Place for utility construction beginning next week.
The closure starts Monday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 a.m. and will continue until Friday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 p.m.
A detour will be in place to route traffic around the construction. However, motorists should expect traffic delays and should adjust travel times accordingly.
If you have any questions, call the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.
