Quitman County voters elect new sheriff

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Quitman County voters elected a new sheriff.
Charles Davis won the race over Robert Garrett by two votes. Davis, who currently serves as a school resource officer, said waiting for the final election results Tuesday night was nerve wrecking.
“It was nerve wrecking, but I am glad to be the new sheriff,” said Davis. “I am hoping to help out and make a lot of different changes that people really need and have been wanting for a long time.”
One of those changes Davis hopes to make while serving as sheriff is to stop using neighboring counties for dispatch services. He said in the long run, it will help eliminate unnecessary costs and create an opportunity for more jobs in the community.
