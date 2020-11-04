Rock ‘N Roll Pinball opens in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Rock 'N Roll Pinball is now open in Opelika.
The arcade is located at 815 South Railroad Ave. and held a grand opening Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The arcade has 25 high-end and vintage pinball machines, according to Rock ‘N Roll Pinball’s Facebook page. There are seven large screen televisions, a bar that serves sodas, snacks and craft and domestic beer on tap.
What sets this arcade apart from others? All of the pinball machines are set to “free play,” meaning you pay one price to enter the building!
The cost for the lunch hour is $8 or you can pay $15 to play until the arcade closes.
If you have any questions, give the arcade at call at 334-324-1406.
