Russell County voters experience problems at the polls

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County, Alabama voters are reporting there were a number of issues at some precincts on election day.
Russell County Probate Judge Alford Harden, Jr. said precincts like Ft. Mitchell and the Central Activities Center saw voters standing in line for hours, which was due to electricity problems with their new voting technology.
In Russell County, voters were able to test out 51 electronic poll pads spread across the 17 polling locations that aimed to help check voters in.
Instead of helping, some precincts experienced issues with the new technology, which resulted in voters standing hours in line.
“My friends were on social media complaining about long lines, like super long lines," Shayla Stamps said. "They were saying they had a bad experience at one of the voting polls.”
Harden said the issue was resolved by mid-morning after locating the source of the problem.
“When the precincts plugged in their voting machines, the outlet was not working, so it was working off it’s battery," Harden said. "When they realized the outlet was not working, we had to get some power down there to get them charged back up.”
Amy Lynch said her husband made a plan to be in line as soon as the polls opened, but when he got there, the polls opened up one hour later than what was listed online.
That’s because Russell County, although in Alabama, goes by Eastern Standard Time (EST). So, the polls open an hour later than most other places in the state.
“The polls did not actually open until eight, so he waited an hour and a half to go in and vote, and it was just an inconvenience,” Lynch said.
One voter said his experience was confusing after being told to go to a different polling place.
“They re-did the district, so normally we vote at the Central Activities Center, but got there and they told me to go over here,” Manny Fleitas said.
Harden said this is by far the most record voter turnout he has seen since being in office, and despite the problems, is pleased with the outcome.
“Once we ironed out those few little technology problems and people got used to it, it moved very, very quickly,” Harden said.
Besides the issues that some voters had, others said that they had a fine experience and are happy they made their voices count.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.