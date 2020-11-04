Voters elect new school district superintendent in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new superintendent will now lead the Chambers County School District.
Casey Chambley, the current Valley High School assistant principal, defeated incumbent Dr. Kelli Hodge in the election.
Hodge has served as superintendent for 10 years. Chambley said he hopes to improve the buildings and infrastructure in the district and recruit and retain the best teachers. He said he wants to build pride within the district and commit and invest in each student in the county.
“We want to restore an identity that we used to have in Chambers County, a resiliency and a toughness we used to have here athletically and academically,” said Chambley. “We want to compete with the programs around us. We’ve got to make sure we’re making the best decisions for our kids.”
Chambley will take office January 1. He said he is humbled by the support of those in Chambers County.
