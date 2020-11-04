A Warming Trend Returns

Despite moisture levels bumping back up again, rain chances still look next to none over the weekend and through Monday with only a 10-20% coverage of spotty showers each day—most of us will stay dry. As far as the tropics, Eta has weakened into a tropical storm while crawling over the mountainous terrain of Nicaragua and Honduras, but could move back into the Caribbean by the weekend. We’ll have to see if the system could redevelop and travel into the Gulf or Atlantic, but plenty of uncertainty in that forecast. Regardless, an influx of tropical moisture into the Southeast next week could bring a chance of showers and storms (30-40% coverage) to the Valley Tuesday through Thursday.