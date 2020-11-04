A Warming Trend Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to another day with dry sunshine and blue skies, but changes will come to the weather pattern over the next few days. After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures will climb into the low 70s this afternoon with mid to upper 70s possible through the weekend. Mornings won’t be nearly as cool as temperatures trend above average and humidity gradually increases, too. Clouds will increase in coverage by Thursday afternoon and the coming days will often feature more clouds than sun but still considerably warmer than how we started off the week.
Despite moisture levels bumping back up again, rain chances still look next to none over the weekend and through Monday with only a 10-20% coverage of spotty showers each day—most of us will stay dry. As far as the tropics, Eta has weakened into a tropical storm while crawling over the mountainous terrain of Nicaragua and Honduras, but could move back into the Caribbean by the weekend. We’ll have to see if the system could redevelop and travel into the Gulf or Atlantic, but plenty of uncertainty in that forecast. Regardless, an influx of tropical moisture into the Southeast next week could bring a chance of showers and storms (30-40% coverage) to the Valley Tuesday through Thursday.
One thing that does look more certain? No foreseeable cooldowns in the forecast any time soon.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.