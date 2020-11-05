Columbus City Council member tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus City Council member has tested positive for COVID-19.
District 9 at-large councilwoman, Judy Thomas, revealed the result on her social media account earlier this week. She said she found out she was positive for coronavirus after taking a rapid test.
The test was taken days before she was scheduled to go to Emory Healthcare in Atlanta for a medical procedure.
Thomas said she is asymptomatic, meaning she is showing no signs of having the virus. She is currently in self-quarantine.
“It is my understanding that it is not unusual for the rapid tests to come back positive," said Thomas. "But I am self-quarantined, eating deep dish apple pie ice cream. I am just trying to make sure that I am following the medical advice and staying safe both for me and others that I normally come in contact with.”
Thomas said she has not been in contact with anyone since testing positive. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said to his knowledge, no other city council members have tested positive for COVID-19.
