Georgia’s U.S. Senate special election heading to runoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are still waiting on the outcome of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races.
One is going to a runoff and the other one is too close to call with ballots still being counted.
Georgia’s U.S. Senate special election for Johnny Isakson’s seat had more than a dozen candidates on the ballot. Incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp after Isakson stepped down last year for health reasons. She took office in January of this year.
With no candidate surpassing 50 percent of the vote, Loeffler and Representative Doug Collins split the Republican vote. Loeffler beat out Collins for the Republican vote with 31 percent of the total vote.
“I don’t owe anyone in Washington anything. I went to Washington to work for each one of you to deliver results for your families. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Loeffler Tuesday night.
She’s facing Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock who had 38 percent of the vote. he said he’s ready to go to work.
“Thank you for pushing me one step closer to the Senate because when I get there, you will go with me. Your concerns will go with me," Warnock said.
He said these are dark times right now, but urges Georgia voters to push through together.
“We can get the cost of prescription drugs down and wages up, and employment up, and hope up, and possibility up. We can give every child a chance to soar like me," said Warnock.
At Loeffler’s watch party in Buckhead on election night, she maintained that she will continue to champion conservative values.
“We have to make sure we’re delivering on that promise of educational opportunity. There’s a lot more work to do there, school choice. We have to lower the cost of healthcare. We have to make sure it’s accessible and affordable, that it never becomes government provided healthcare. We have to provide more affordable options," Loeffler said.
Collins came in third and conceded Tuesday night. He is endorsing Loeffler hoping to get support from all Republicans across the Peach State.
The runoff will be January 5, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.