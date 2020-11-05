Harris Co., Taylor Co. still have ballots to count out of the 60K remaining in Georgia

GEORGIA (WTVM) - The Georgia Secretary of State said that there are approximately over 60-thousand ballots still outstanding as of 9:15 a.m.
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State.
Harris County still has 3,641 ballots to count out of the 60,000 left in Georgia, according to the Secretary of State’s office official. Taylor County also has some ballots that are being counted.
Raffensperger noted numerous security measures in place to secure the vote and increase public confidence in the electoral process:
- Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.
- Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.
- State monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.
- A pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.
Raffensperger says the state is well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections, the eyes of the state and nation are on Georgia at this time.
