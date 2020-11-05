Increasing Clouds, Warmer Temperatures, and Low Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will end the week on a warm note across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be near zero, so the weather looks good for Friday night activities and high school football. The weekend will feature similar high temperatures - with some spots in the 80s - and rain coverage at 10% for both Saturday and Sunday. Most everyone will stay dry with more clouds than sun. Early next week starts off warm and mostly dry (rain coverage at 10-20% for Monday and Tuesday), but all eyes will be on the tropics for what happens by the middle and end of next week. A series of cold fronts and the interaction of Eta in the Gulf will increase rain chances around here for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There is still considerable uncertainty to how things will play out when it comes to the chance of rain, so know that we will be fine-tuning things as we get closer and watching the tropics carefully.