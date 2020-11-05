Marion Co. voters decide on key issues on election day

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - There were some key issues on the ballot for voters to decide on in Marion County.
Renewing the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) was one referendum on the ballot. Funds from the taxes go toward road improvements and repairing public buildings. The second question on the ballot gives businesses the go ahead to sell alcohol on Sunday afternoons.
Both measures passed with 66 percent of the vote. Election supervisor and Chief deputy registrar, Sandra Brown, said it can be helpful to local business owners.
“It will be helpful to them because they will be gaining some of that revenue. Most people around here are back and forth with that. They’re just on the fence,” she said.
The alcohol referendum passed, despite concerns of teenagers having more access to alcohol and the possibility of drunk driving on Sundays, according to Brown. Also on Tuesday’s ballot was the sheriff’s race and county commissioner at large.
“We have just only three military ballots that are still pending. They should be here by Friday,” said Brown.
With only three ballots left, the county has already been able to call their local races.. For the sheriff’s race incumbent Darryl Neil won by 66 percent against Michael Kirby. For the county commissioner at large race, Marshall Fontaine won against Clifton Hollomon by 65 percent.
Leaders with the Marion County Board of Elections said election day went smoothly and what helped the most was the new voting equipment.
