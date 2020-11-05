More Clouds Around Headed Toward the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine still around to start off Thursday, but expect an increase in cloud cover into the afternoon hours with rain chances still next to none. We should stay dry for Thursday too with more clouds than sun and highs still holding strong in the mid to upper 70s. That temperature trend will carry into the weekend with mornings nowhere near as cool back in the 60s. A few stray showers are possible over the weekend, but most will stay dry with the weather not impacting any weekend plans.