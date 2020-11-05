Son charged after assault on mother, Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates

According to police, the victim stated that she was at her home in the 100 block of Wares Cross Road when her 31-year-old son, Jacob Cruz, began fighting with and hitting his girlfriend while she was holding their child. The victim got in between her son and his girlfriend to separate them. Jacob began striking his mother, the victim, with a silver revolver type gun and at one point held it to her head and stated, “I’m gonna kill you.”