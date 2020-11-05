Son charged after assault on mother, Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Deputies and investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an aggravated assault.
On November 4 at approximately 1:13 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated assault at the Dollar General located at 112 Wares Cross Road.
Once officers arrived on scene, a female victim was found bleeding with severe injuries on the upper part of her body including her head and face.
According to police, the victim stated that she was at her home in the 100 block of Wares Cross Road when her 31-year-old son, Jacob Cruz, began fighting with and hitting his girlfriend while she was holding their child. The victim got in between her son and his girlfriend to separate them. Jacob began striking his mother, the victim, with a silver revolver type gun and at one point held it to her head and stated, “I’m gonna kill you.”
The victim stated that when she fell to the ground Jake kicked her in the facial area and continued to hit her.
After police spoke with the victim, deputies and investigators went to the residence on Ware Cross Road to locate him. The suspect was hiding in the yard behind the home. He charged deputies in an aggressive manor as they approached him and the deputies used their tasers on him. He was then taken into custody without further incident.
Both the victim and the suspect were transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.
As the suspect was being released from the hospital, he pulled away from police and begin fleeing from custody. He was captured and securely placed in the patrol car and transported to the Troup County Jail.
Jacob Cruz is charged with the following:
- Aggravated Assault (Family Violence Act)
- False Imprisonment (Family Violence Act)
- Terroristic Threats and Acts (Family Violence Act)
- Battery (Family Violence Act)
- Interference with Emergency Call
- Tampering with Evidence
- Escape
- Obstruction of an Officer
This case remains under investigation by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.