Sumter County voters elect new sheriff

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Many counties are preparing for a new sheriff in January, but Sumter County’s winner is technically already in office.
Eric Bryant was sworn in a interim sheriff shortly after Sheriff Pete Smith died in October. ,
After Serving his hometown as a deputy for 15 years, Bryant will officially take office in January after bringing home 70 percent of the votes on election night. He said some fo his goals include continuijg to enhance state and federal parternship as well as working on recruiting and retaining qualified people to fill vacancies in the office.
“Of course, we already have a great organization and a lot of great things in place currently,” said Bryant. “So, what we’re looking at is a lot of programs, especially our community outreach program. Just going to enhance them to continue to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement here in Sumter County and our community.”
Byant is the first African American sheriff for Sumter County and his cousin, Greg Countryman, is preparing to be the first African American sheriff in Muscogee County.
