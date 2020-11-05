Talbotton police chief prepares to take over as county sheriff

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Many counties in the area are bringing in new sheriffs in the new year. One of the newly elected officials is currently a police chief.
Justin ‘Jake’ Johnson has held the title of Talbotton police chief for half a decade, but with 21 more votes than current sheriff, Bobby Gates, Johnson will change jobs in just two months.
“I love this county," said Johnson. “It’s where I was born and raised. My heart is here,” Johnson said.
Johnson was born and bred in Talbot County, Georgia, dedicating his life to serving his community.
“Growing up in this beautiful community, seeing some things that I did and did not like, I just wanted to make a difference," said Johnson. "So, I joined law enforcement and now we’re here today.”
As the current chief of Talbotton police, Johnson said he decided to run for sheriff because he is dedicated to making a difference.
“Trying to make a difference for Talbot County as a whole," he said. "I’m here to serve every inch of Talbot County, not just one particular part, but every inch of Talbot County.”
Johnson said election night was a nail biter with less than two dozen votes separating him from Gates.
“There will be a recount, but as of right now, I was up in the election by 21 votes,” Johnson said.
Johnson said his campaign focused on three words: honor, integrity and respect. His wife said for those who don’t know him, those are the words he lives by.
“I mean, he will serve with honor, he will work with integrity, and he will always show each and every one of us respect. But that’s the person he is," Deonesia Johnson said.
When the results are official and Johnson is sworn in, here’s his first goal.
“Just to build better relationships with the citizens. I plan on doing a citizen’s academy just to update everyone on how the law works, what to expect, and what not to expect. I just treat everyone fairly with the utmost respect," Johnson said.
