ADOC records: Mike Hubbard transferred to Kilby prison infirmary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been transferred to the Kilby Correctional Facility infirmary, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections website.
It was expected that Hubbard would go through a two-week COVID-19 quarantine at Draper Quarantine Intake Facility, which is where he was taken into state custody for processing Wednesday.
ADOC wouldn’t release any details on why Hubbard was transferred to Kilby but said he “was not involved in any instances of violence.” The department also said it doesn’t provide specifics about inmate housing assignments or their healthcare or security needs, other than what is available on its website.
“Please note that we do not provide particulars of any other inmate’s intake process, security or healthcare needs, transfer into our system, or housing assignments, and we will not do so for inmate Hubbard either," the department said in a statement. "Our website will continue to be updated with accurate information regarding his current housing assignment. Other than that, this is the extent to which we can answer questions about the particulars of his incarceration.”
According to ADOC, Hubbard was taken into state custody Wednesday at Draper in Elmore County. That is where he was initially processed and an assessment was taken of his “security and health care needs.”
ADOC is using Draper, a former state prison that closed in 2018, as a quarantine intake facility to limit the spread of COVID-19 in its prisons. On Thursday, ADOC would not comment if Hubbard was sequestered from the other inmates at Draper but stated he would be housed in a manner that best ensured his safety.
ADOC said Hubbard’s intake process would not be different from any other inmate’s. The department added that all ADOC inmates are housed in a manner that is “consistent with that inmate’s unique needs.”
“Inmate Hubbard is completing his mandatory 14-day quarantine – as is required of all new intakes – prior to his transfer into the system and to his housing assignment," ADOC said in a statement. "From there, he will continue to serve his sentence just like any other inmate – no special privileges or exceptions will be granted to him, just as they are not granted to any other inmate.”
It’s expected that Hubbard will eventually be transferred to Limestone Correctional Facility to serve his sentence. That is where the state houses prisoners who qualify for protective custody,
Before being transferred into state custody, Hubbard spent about eight weeks in the Russell County Jail.
A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison after his convictions in 2016 on ethics charges.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.