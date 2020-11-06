Auburn police arrest suspect on first-degree rape charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect Thursday on a rape charge.
Johnny Thornton Jr., 53, of Mobile is charged with first-degree rape.
The arrest stems from an investigation that began in December 2019. The victim reported being raped by a known acquaintance and Thornton was identified as the suspect.. He was indicted after findings of the investigation were submitted to a Lee County Grand Jury.
Thornton was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.
