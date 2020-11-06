Auburn police arrest suspect on first-degree rape charge

By Olivia Gunn | November 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 11:01 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect Thursday on a rape charge.

Johnny Thornton Jr., 53, of Mobile is charged with first-degree rape.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in December 2019. The victim reported being raped by a known acquaintance and Thornton was identified as the suspect.. He was indicted after findings of the investigation were submitted to a Lee County Grand Jury.

Thornton was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

