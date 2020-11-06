Auburn University announces academic plans for spring 2021

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is making changes to the spring semester to reduce risks of COVID-19 transmission throughout the campus which will provide students and staff with more wellness days.
The first change on the academic calendar includes delaying the start of spring semester. This delayed start will replace spring break with several wellness days throughout the term and adding a reading day prior to final exams, according to the university.
Auburn University plans to provide on-campus teaching and learning in the spring semester, as well. The university plans to offer more than 70-percent of spring undergraduate classes sections face-to-face, with a few online and blended class options.
Key elements of the spring calendar include:
- Classes begin on Jan. 11. The university will reopen on Jan. 4, as originally scheduled.
- Spring break will be replaced with wellness days on Feb. 16, March 10 and April 1. Campus will remain open on these days; classes will not meet.
- Classes will end April 22, with a reading day on April 23 for final exam preparation.
- Final exams will be completed by April 30.
- Commencement will be held May 1-3.
Study abroad programs will be suspended due to increases in COVID-19 cases internationally. Students can review course modalities as they prepare for registration beginning next week.
Auburn’s spring semester plan stresses the continued importance of wearing face coverings indoors, limiting classroom capacities and maintaining appropriate physical distancing. In addition to COVID-19 risk-reduction strategies, students, faculty and staff are expected to follow additional safety measures, including required daily Health check self-screenings and self-reporting positive cases.
To read the complete plan, click here.
