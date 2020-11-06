Fire and EMS crew named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire and EMS crew was named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero this month.
Jarrel Whitehead, Daniel Sparks, Jacob Williamson, and Brad Jordan with the Columbus Department of Fire and EMS responded to the call of a woman having chest pain at her home. As they were preparing to transport her to the hospital, her heart started beating quickly and out of rhythm, causing her to become unresponsive.
The crew immediately began CPR and the patient was able to breathe again on her own. A stint was put in after she was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s emergency room.
Because of the crew’s quick actions, the patient was able to make a full recovery. She even stopped by the fire station to thank the crew for saving her life.
A ceremony will be held to commend the first responders for their response.
