MCSD releases weekly COVID-19 report for the first week of Nov.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday for the the first week of Nov.
The report shows 11 in-person student cases, which is an increase of two cases since last week’s report that showed nine student cases. School-based employee cases have increased from three to eight.
There are 409 in-person student self-quarantine cases and 52 school-based employees are in self-quarantine.
See data on active cases for the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 below.
Total enrolled students 31,270
Total in-person students 16,730
In-person student positive cases 11
In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 409
Total employees 5,175
Total school-based employees 3,657
School-based employee positive cases 8
School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 52
