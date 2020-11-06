MCSD releases weekly COVID-19 report for the first week of Nov.

By Olivia Gunn | November 6, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 12:20 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday for the the first week of Nov.

The report shows 11 in-person student cases, which is an increase of two cases since last week’s report that showed nine student cases. School-based employee cases have increased from three to eight.

There are 409 in-person student self-quarantine cases and 52 school-based employees are in self-quarantine.

See data on active cases for the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 below.

Total enrolled students 31,270

Total in-person students 16,730

In-person student positive cases 11

In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 409

Total employees 5,175

Total school-based employees 3,657

School-based employee positive cases 8

School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 52

