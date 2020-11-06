Muscogee Co. sees estimated 62% voter turnout for general election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Georgia wraps up the final outstanding votes and we inch that much closer to determining Georgia’s majority vote for president of the United States, News Leader 9 took a look at voter turnout and how the numbers compare to previous elections.
The general election Nov. 8, 2016 had a higher voter turnout percentage than the current election period, but the number of registered voters increased for this election.
The Muscogee County Elections Office saw roughly 131,000 registered voters for the 2020 presidential election and had an estimated 62 percent voter turnout. For the general election in 2016, Muscogee County had an estimated 100,000 registered voters with a 69 percent voter turnout.
“So, even though we had fewer voters in 2016, we had more people to turn out to vote for this election,” said Nancy Boren , Muscogee County election supervisor.
More than half of the total ballots, roughly 81,000, cast in Muscogee County came from early voting. Roughly 18 percent of people voted on election day.
Boren said that is a big difference compared to the turnout Columbus saw during the June primaries.
“When you have 42,000 people who vote in person over five locations during that three-week early voting period, it gives them opportunities to vote that they did not have in June," she said.
As election week comes to a close in Columbus, Boren and her staff are now focused on starting the certification process of provisional ballots along with ballots from military personal.
“The State would like for us to finish our certification process so that we can send those results to the state, so that we can begin the risk limiting audit that has to be completed before the state certifies,” Boren explained.
“The focus of our office and for the County elections officials for now remains is making sure that every legal vote is counted accurately.”
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that it is almost guaranteed that Georgia will be having a recount with margins of a couple thousand out of five million votes. Boren and her staff will continue the certification process and hope to have it done before the state’s deadline of Friday, Nov.13.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.