Democratic Ga. senatorial candidates Ossoff and Warnock respond to Biden victory

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Just hours after the race for the presidency was called by multiple news outlets in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, two candidates seeking to unseat Republican senators are congratulating him.
Neither Jon Ossoff nor Reverend Raphael Warnock were able to beat Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, outright, they will both be heading to a runoff in January.
Today, however, Ossoff and Warnock are reveling in the historic election of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will the first female Vice President, as well as the first Black and South Asian Vice President.
The presidential election was called Saturday after Biden reached the necessary 270 electoral votes.
Though the former vice president is leading in the state of Georgia as of Saturday, the race in the Peach State has yet to be called, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Warnock called for unity in his statement, saying:
Ossoff’s statement reminded Georgians that though today is a day for celebration, working towards a better future begins tomorrow.
