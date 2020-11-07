Former Pres. Jimmy Carter responds to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. (Source: AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By WALB News Team | November 7, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 3:43 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former President Jimmy Carter congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden for his victory over President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Twitter from The Carter Center, the former president said he “looks forward to seeing the positive change (Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris) bring to our nation.”

On Saturday, Biden passed 270 electoral votes after winning Pennsylvania.

Georgia still has yet to be called but, as of Saturday, Biden has a slight lead over President Trump, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

