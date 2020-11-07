Friday night shooting in Phenix City claims life of 28-year-old man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Friday night shooting in Phenix City has claimed the life of one man.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of King Dr. at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Once on scene, they found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Edward Trevor Love, sitting in a vehicle in the roadway. Police say that Love was deceased and appeared to have been shot.
The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Love dead on the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing a man shooting at Love’s vehicle before running away from the area. There is no other description of the suspect available at this time.
Love’s body is being sent to the Alabama Crime Lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on this ongoing murder investigation is asked to contact PCPD at 334-295-0611.
