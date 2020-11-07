Muggy Air Back On The Radar

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you forgot it was November, I don’t blame you! Of course we expect mild weather, but the humidity levels are coming back to late summer like levels heading into the next couple days and beyond. Sunday looks to feature a lesser chance of showers than Saturday, only about 10% coverage. So most of you stay dry, but those that do get wet, it will be another in and out shower. Temps in the middle and upper 70s for highs for all of us, which is a few degrees above our average highs. With hurricane season still continuing through November 30th, Tropical Storm Eta is still strengthening south of Cuba, and looks to move towards South Florida. Eventually, Eta will throw moisture our way here in the Chattahoochee Valley, Wednesday through Friday look to be more wet than not, however no severe weather is expected. Stay with us on TV, on Social media, and on our free weather app!