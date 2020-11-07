Spotty Showers for Your Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Saturday, we could see a few showers on and off throughout the day as we transition into easterly flow and bring some moisture back into the Chattahoochee Valley. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will only climb to the mid-70s today for a rather pleasant Saturday. It will be breezy at times today and tonight with winds around 10-15 mph. For Sunday we will stay dry but muggy with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s as we continue on this slight warming trend going into next week. By the middle of the work week our highs will warm up into the 80s again while we keep it pretty muggy as Eta moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Warmer temperatures and enhanced moisture will help to up our rain coverage back into that 40-50% range by midweek and into the weekend. Eta is currently still South of Cuba and should re-strengthen to a Tropical Storm by this evening. Impacts for us are still very uncertain as there is little confidence in the potential track of Eta while we are still about a week out from it potentially reaching our area. For now, it looks like it will be nothing more than a rainmaker for us, but the track can and likely will change, so stay with us here at Storm Team 9.