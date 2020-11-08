House of Heroes, Baptist church team up to build ramp for Columbus veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The House of Heroes is back in the swing of things following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization installed a new ramp and whole new porch for Sergeant Eddie Stokes who was born August 1934. He served in the National Guard, the Army, and the Air Force. He retired in 1972 after 22 years of dutiful and faithful service to our nation.
During his service, Sgt. Stokes received awards such as the Vietnam Service Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal and more.
“It brought me to tears. I hate to see a grown man cry, but if I would’ve had a mirror, I would’ve seen a grown man cry. It just touches the heart when someone does something for you, I’m used to do for other people not others doing stuff for me,” said Sgt. Stokes, now 86-years-old.
Volunteers from Kirkland Memorial Baptist Church volunteered for this project.
