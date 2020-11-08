Lee County DA Brandon Hughes indicted on ethics counts

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Attorney General’s Office confirms Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has been indicted on multiple ethics violations. The charges include five counts of using public position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of perjury
In these instances, the court will suspend the district attorney and appoint an acting district attorney to oversee the office while the case is prosecuted. It’s unclear whether a judge has made this ruling or whether the judges in this circuit will recuse from this case.
Hughes expects to release a statement about his case on Monday. He is currently out on a $31,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.