More Rain Around Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features a few spotty showers throughout the day, but most of us stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. We will keep the breezy conditions that we saw yesterday around today and tomorrow as we head into the work week. On Monday we will stay mostly dry with little rain to mention, but muggy air will start to work its way back into the forecast ahead of Tropical Storm Eta. Humidity surges into the valley next week, which will bump up our rain chances by mid-week with that best shot at a shower or storm coming Wednesday into Thursday night. Eta re-strengthened to Tropical Storm status yesterday and will make its second landfall in Cuba today before heading towards South Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. After it moves into the Gulf, there is little certainty on what it will do thanks to a lack of atmospheric steering patterns. For now, it still looks like we will just be seeing some enhanced rainfall if anything out of this system, but as always with tropical systems that could change. We will continue to monitor the progress of Eta and keep you updated.