Muscogee Co. Democrat, Republican leaders react to presidential race outcome

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders of both major political parties in Muscogee County are weighing in on the historic outcome of this year’s presidential election.
The race for the White House was called Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden reached the threshold of 270 projected electoral votes.
Laura Walker with the Muscogee County Democrats says she is ecstatic about Joe Biden being the projected president-elect.
Walker says she is proud of the voters for coming out in record numbers this election season.
“We are ready to move forward with science in mind, with the rule of law in mind, with equality, liberty and justice for all. Those are our marching orders. We’re not there right now as a country and I think that’s what the vote portrayed. We’re not there. We need to move forward to liberty and justice for all,” said Walker.
The leader of the local Republican party says he is sad and disappointed about President Trump not being re-elected for another term.
Alton Russell says Trump produced the best economy America has had in a long time, low employment and great foreign policy deals.
“What you got to do is have results and he did that, but I guess that President Biden should be congratulated and I’m willing to do that and I’m anxious to see if he lives up to his promise of uniting everybody,” said Russell.
As of now, the state of Georgia has not officially been called, but Biden narrowly holds the lead over Trump.
Walker says she is not surprised that the numbers are trending in Biden’s favor in the Peach State.
Russell, on the other hand, says the next few months are very important and they will be working hard to campaign in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs to keep the Peach State’s Senate seats red.
