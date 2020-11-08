‘Springer Theater for the Very Young’ advocating for early learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Theatre for the Young and the Basics of Columbus has come together and created theatre shows that advocate for early learning and brain development for young children.
Their goal behind joining together is to encourage brain development in toddlers and young children to prepare them for Kindergarten. There are shows Nov. 7 and 14 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Nov. 8 and 15 at 2:00 p.m.
“As a mom of little ones, it’s really an outlet they can use to use the arts to explore different avenues of learning and to make learning fun for them,” said Basics Director Sally Baker.
The ‘Springer Theater for the Very Young’ project is for kids ages zero to five.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.