Summer-Like Week On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The upcoming week will make you look at the calendar to make sure it is still November. (A college pal of mine named John would always say mother nature “slapped” the calendar so to speak). Monday will remain mainly dry and mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 70s, a higher chance of scattered storms Tuesday. An above average week of temps in the upper 70s and low 80s will be accompanied by Wednesday through Friday tropical downpours as moisture from soon to be Hurricane Eta gets thrown our way. I’d also like to point out our very warm overnight lows that might not fall below 70 degrees, which is about our average high for the time of year! Rain totals could be on the order of 1-3 inches by Friday, adding to our already above average year of rainfall. We track a cool down on the horizon by next weekend. Stay with WTVM Storm Team 9 for the latest on the tropics and much more! Enjoy!