Ajin USA ordered to pay $1.5M in 2016 accidental death of east Ala. employee
Regina Elsea, killed in a 2016 workplace accident (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | November 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 3:49 PM

CUSSETA, Ala. (WTVM) - An auto parts manufacturing company involved in a lawsuit following the accidental death of one of their employees is now being ordered to pay more than $1,000,000.

Ajin USA pleaded guilty to willful violation of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, which caused the death of one of their east Alabama machinery operators, 20-year-old Regina Elsea.

In June 2016, Elsea entered an enclosure, called a cell, at the Chambers County facility that contained several robots and pieces of machinery to troubleshoot a fault with one of the sensors. While inside, one of the machines started up and struck Elsea with a robotic arm. She later died from her injuries.

The OSH Act requires employers undertake measures to de-energize machinery during service to make sure that unplanned startups like the one that killed Elsea do not happen.

Ajin USA had these types of measures developed and implemented, but did not enforce them effectively for a period of at least two years.

In the 15 minutes prior to Elsea’s injury, workers entered cells to troubleshoot machinery without undertaking the proper safety measures in front of their supervisors at least five times. The supervisors did not stop or reprimand any of the workers. Two supervisors also entered a cell without following safety procedures in the same time period.

Multiple people were inside the cell with Elsea at the time of the accident. None of them followed proper procedures.

Following Ajin USA’s guilty plea, they were ordered to pay a $500,000 fine, which was the maximum, and pay $1,000,000 in restitution to Elsea’s estate.

Every worker expects to return home safely at the end of his or her shift. The OSH Act was passed to ensure that workers could trust that their employers create and maintain a safe work environment. While most companies abide by the OSH Act, the unfortunate reality is that some of them do not. Ajin failed to comply with the OSH Act and, as a direct result of their failure, Regina Elsea did not return home safely at the end of her shift. Her death was preventable and Ajin’s failure to keep her out of harm’s way is inexcusable. I hope this prosecution sends a message to companies that people are their most valuable resource and complying with the OSH Act is a must in protecting its employees.
Louis V. Franklin, Sr.
Regina’s tragic death was preventable. OSH Act standards exist to protect American workers, but employers must actually implement them. When safety policies exist only on paper, tragedies like this occur. Ajin knew its supervisors and managers were turning a blind eye to the company’s safety procedures. Now, Ajin must take responsibility for its conduct. It will implement the safety compliance plan, and work to make its facility safer for its employees. Employers should be aware that they must follow workplace safety laws.
Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jonathan D. Brightbill of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division

The judge also ordered a three-year probation for Ajin USA, in which they must comply with a safety compliance plan that will be monitored by a third-party auditor. This plan will include a full review of safety procedures currently in place, weekly inspections to ensure compliance, creation of a system for employees to anonymously report safety concerns and more.

