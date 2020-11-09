Alabama leaders respond to presidential election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Republican Alabama leaders, as of now, stand hesitant to call Joe Biden the president-elect.
Gov. Kay Ivey was asked Monday at a press gaggle if she recognizes Joe Biden as the president-elect.
“When every legal vote has been counted, it will be final," Ivey said. "And we want to be sure that every legal vote is counted.”
Several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation said the president still has time to challenge the results in court.
Ivey was asked if she believes fraud played a role in the election results like the president had suggested.
“President Trump is certainly in his right to challenge that, because we all want to be sure that we had a fair and safe and free election," Ivey said.
Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D- District 7, believes the Biden-Harris ticket belongs in the White House.
“I don’t believe that there’s any evidence to substantiate the conspiracy that the election was stolen. I believe that the Trump lawsuits are baseless," Harris said
Ivey believes the Alabama delegation would work with a Biden administration.
“Oh, certainly," Ivey said. "Alabama folks work well with people. We work to get things done. Not to be divisive.”
Sewell will soon be the only Democrat in Congress representing Alabama.
“I know that the Alabama delegation will pull together to work on behalf of all of Alabama, and I look forward to being a part of that process," Sewell said.
