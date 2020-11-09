Candidates to remove yard signs now that elections are over

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Now that campaign season is over, candidates are tasked with picking up the hundreds of campaign signs they’ve distributed throughout their districts.
Russell County Commissioner Chance Corbett said he had more than 1,000 signs displayed mostly in people’s yards. He said within a few days of winning the election, most of his signs were picked up and stored in a building so that that’re ready to go if he decides to run again.
“I’ve had friends and neighbors and supporters picking them up as quick as the afternoon of the election,” said Corbett. “It was unreal how quickly we’ve been able to get them out of here. There’s a few out on a county road that we have to go get. We had them up for a couple months and we want to get them out of people’s eyesight as quick as we can.”
According to Corbett, he won 62 percent of the vote against Bernard McKissic.
