Chattahoochee Valley residents react to presidential race while Georgia continues to count ballots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though some states are still counting ballots, Joe Biden is now the president-elect.
Georgia is one of the states that still has not announced who their electoral votes are going toward.
People in the Chattahoochee Valley said they are surprised Georgia is still counting ballots nearly a week after election day. However, political science professor, Dr. Jacob Holt, said it’s not unusual to be counting this late.
“I think it’s really funny that they’re calling for a recount and all that when we haven’t even been called yet," a Columbus resident said.
Georgia is one of two states left counting ballots from the general election nearly a week ago.
“They should get the strippers in Atlanta to count it like they count their money. It would already be counted," one man said.
“I just want them to get the right answer," another man said.
Holt said counting this far out is not unusual. He said the substantial number of absentee ballots plays a large role in why it’s taking longer this year.
“Again, we would still probably have a few outstanding even in a normal year because you’d have overseas military ballots, provisional ballots," Holt said.
Holt said a recount most likely will not have any impact on the fact that Biden is being called the president-elect. Community members in Columbus have mixed opinions on if a recount will change the results.
“I hope so. I voted for Trump and I think Trump’s the best man for the job. But whoever gets it, I just hope they’re all unity because that’s what we need. This country needs unity," one resident said.
“As they’ve been counting, the margin continues to increase. It seems like we’re going to try to do a recount, but I don’t think that’s going to change the results in any significant way,” another said.
Holt said another reason it may be taking Georgia longer to count votes is because of the military men and women overseas. Their votes were valid as long as they arrived by last Friday.
Holt said most of the lawsuits President Trump is filing are “frivolous because they have not been able to present any information that there was anything done that was not legal. They haven’t shown any evidence of ballots that shouldn’t have been counted, so the reality is most of these cases are going to go before a federal judge who’s going to say there’s no evidence here get it out of my face.”
