Columbus Water Works Board proposing rate increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Water Works Board wants to increase its rates by roughly three and a half percent.
The increase would amount to about an extra dollar and some cents per 3,000 gallons.
When presented to Columbus city councilors at the last meeting, some asked to delay the proposed rate change due to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is one of the board members and said he also sees the need for a small increase.
“It is a smaller increase than what they had originally forecasted, but I think the reason this is becoming somewhat sensitive this year is because there are some people hurting because of the pandemic,” said Henderson. “Some businesses have been struggling and some people have been laid off. But this is not an unusually high increase. In fact, it is a very modest increase.”
The proposed rate increase would generate an extra $2 million in annual revenue for Columbus Water Works. The proposal is expected to be reviewed again during the next board meeting Nov. 16.
