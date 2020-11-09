Fall-Like Weather Hard to Come by This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unlike last week when we started off with hints of winter in the air, this week features no chance of fall weather with Tropical Storm Eta hanging out to our south in the Gulf of Mexico. Though the heaviest rain with system looks to stay well to our south in Florida, the system will usher in an easterly flow of low-level moisture off the Atlantic this week. Translation? Expect each day to be cloudy, mild, and muggy with a chance of rain each day.
For today, most of us will stay dry with just some stray showers possible, but an increase in moisture north of Eta will bring rain coverage up to 40-50% Tuesday through Thursday. Our forecast for the latter half of the week and beyond is dependent upon the future track of Eta, which is not very certain now because we don’t have anything to “steer” it along in the Gulf. A cold front potentially headed our way by the weekend could help propel Eta along a bit, but it could also bring us an increase in rain chances again by the latter half of the week. Again, we’ll have to watch where Eta ends up going in the days ahead. In the meantime, expect mild mornings in the 60s, warm afternoons near 80, and unsettled weather for the foreseeable future.
There may be some signs of a cooldown in the forecast by early next week, but no guarantees at this time. We’ll keep you posted!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.