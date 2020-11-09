Fall-Like Weather Hard to Come by This Week

For today, most of us will stay dry with just some stray showers possible, but an increase in moisture north of Eta will bring rain coverage up to 40-50% Tuesday through Thursday. Our forecast for the latter half of the week and beyond is dependent upon the future track of Eta, which is not very certain now because we don’t have anything to “steer” it along in the Gulf. A cold front potentially headed our way by the weekend could help propel Eta along a bit, but it could also bring us an increase in rain chances again by the latter half of the week. Again, we’ll have to watch where Eta ends up going in the days ahead. In the meantime, expect mild mornings in the 60s, warm afternoons near 80, and unsettled weather for the foreseeable future.